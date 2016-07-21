An image grab taken from a video released on July 19, 2016 by Aamaq News Agency, an online service affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group, purportedly shows teenager "Mohammed Riyadh", the Afghan refugee who slashed people on a German train the pr

WUERZBURG: German authorities have cast doubt on whether a teenager who went on an axe rampage on a Bavarian train was really an Afghan refugee, saying on Wednesday he might have been from Pakistan. The Islamic State group released a video on Tuesday purportedly featuring the 17-yearold, who was shot dead by police following the train attack in which he injured five people, two of them critically.

However, sources close to the German security services now think he might have pretended to be Afghan on arrival in Germany in 2015 in order to have a better chance at securing asylum, television station ZDF reported. In the IS video the youth uses phrases of a dialect of Pashto spoken in Pakistan and not Afghanistan and experts have indicated that his accent is also clearly Pakistani, ZDF said. A Pakistani document was also found in his room.

The name he used in the video, ‘Mohammed Riyadh’, does not match the name ‘Riaz Khan’ under which he registered in Germany, the TV station said. Top German security officials also revealed on Wednesday, that the teenager appears to have acted alone, goaded on by online Islamic extremist propaganda. German authorities said they had authenticated the video. “It appears to be a classic farewell video of a suicide attacker,” interior minister De Maiziere said.

In the video, the suspect, whose name has not been released, urges others to commit attacks, saying “if you can’t come to Iraq and Syria the least you can do is kill these infidels in the countries that you live in.” Although no direct link between the attacker and ISIS was established, police found a farewell letter he apparently left for his father in which he said the world’s Muslims “must defend themselves”.