US eyes Wolf of Wall Street profits amid $ 1 billion move against Malaysia wealth fund

WASHINGTON: The United States moved on Thursday to recover more than US $1 billion, that federal officials say, was stolen from a Malaysian wealth fund by people close to Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The diverted funds paid for luxury properties in New York and California, a $35 million jet, art by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet and helped finance the Hollywood film, The Wolf of Wall Street, according to federal government complaints that demand the recovery and forfeiture of the ill-gotten assets.

The complaints allege a complex money laundering scheme that the Justice Department says was intended to enrich top-level officials of the government-controlled wealth fund, known informally as 1MDB — 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

It was started by the Malaysian government in 2009 to invest in projects worldwide and use the profits made for the benefit of the people back home. Instead, officials diverted more than $3.5 billion over several years through a web of shell companies and bank accounts in Singapore, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the US.

About $1.3 billon raised through purportedly legitimate bond offerings was swiftly transferred to a Swiss bank account and, from there, distributed to fund officials for their personal benefit. “In seeking to seize these forfeited items, the Department of Justice is sending a message that we will not allow the United States to become a playground for the corrupt,” Eileen Decker, the US Attorney in Los Angeles, said at a news conference.

The money the government wants to recover — including $392 million profit from The Wolf of Wall Street — reflects the amount it was able to trace through the US financial system. The $100 million movie was produced by a little known company called Red Granite Pictures.

In a statement, Najib’s press secretary said the “Malaysian authorities have led the way in investigations into 1MDB” and that the government would “fully cooperate with any lawful investigation.” Authorities in Singapore, meanwhile, seized $177 million in assets on Thursday after conducting their own investigation into 1MDB.