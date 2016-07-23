ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has again questioned India’s claim on Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed state as per UN Security Council resolutions,” the Express Tribune quoted a Foreign Office statement, as saying.

The statement said that India must permit the holding of a free, fair and impartial plebiscite to ascertain the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the curfew and restriction remained in force across Kashmir for 15th consecutive day in view of continuous shut down call by separatists and prevailing law and order situation.

The violence started on July 9, a day after Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani was killed in a gunfight with security forces.

The civilian death toll since that day stands at around 46 with one policeman also dead.