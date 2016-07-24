Munich Massacre: Murderer was violent video fan who read Why Kids Kill

The Daily Telegraph By

THE Munich killer was a "depressed" teenager who became obsessed with mass shootings after being bullied at school and may have been inspired by Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik.

Ali David Sonboly, 18, kept details on the killings in his bedroom, prosecutors said, and appears to have used a book about the Virginia Tech and Columbine massacres to plan his own.

The book, Why Kids Kill: Inside the Mind of School Shooters, was found in his backpack after his death. Written in 2010 by Dr Peter Langman, it analyses mass shootings in US schools and the people who commit them.

Dr Langman, an American psychologist, told The Sunday Telegraph he was "distressed" at the thought the book was being used in the that way. "It's disturbing, I dont know why he had the book," he said. "It could be he was better trying to understand himself because he needed mental health treatment and he was trying to get help.

"A lot of young shooters look for an Anders Breivik, or someone similar, as a role model. And since the attack was on the [fifth] anniversary of the Norway attack, it suggests he was imitating Breivik," he added.

The book was in documents about "frenzied attacks" found in his bedroom, with violent computer games. Police said Sonboly also had material relating to the killing of 16 pupils in Winnenden, Bavaria in 2009 and to the massacre by Breivik, a white supremacist who killed 77 people in 2011.

One German newspaper claimed yesterday Sonboly had changed his online profile picture to an image of Breivik before he went out on what police called a "classic shooting rampage". Prosecutors said it was "possible" he studied Breivik's attack and that there was an "obvious" link.

Sonboly had also researched shooting spree techniques and may have been trying to lure his victims to the Olympia shopping centre with a Facebook post offering free food at the nearby McDonald's.

The brutality of the massacre is in stark contrast to his relatively comfortable middle class background. Neighbours described Sonboly as "intelligent, quiet and shy".

The student lived in a fifth-floor apartment in the Munich suburb of Maxvorstadt with his taxi driver and department store worker parents. The well-tended block is mostly home to immigrant families and sits above a Maserati sports car dealership.

Thomas de Maiziere, the German interior minister, said Sonboly's parents were asylum-seekers from Iran who arrived in Germany in the late 1990s. Prosecutors said when they tried to interview them yesterday both were "too shocked" to give useful information.

A brother - described as "nicer than he is" by one neighbour - also lives at home. One local told the Telegraph that Ali Sonboly "seemed a decent, normal guy," while a cafe owner said he was "not very sporty, and a little chubby".

He was apparently insecure about his nationality, despite being born and raised in a relatively affluent district of Munich. Like many teenagers he was also said to be "a little lazy" and was once seen dumping his newspaper round in a bin.

"One of the other neighbours told me he had psychological problems," a local said, "but I never saw any evidence of it myself." Sonboly was receiving psychiatric treatment for several mental disorders, including depression, according to prosecutors.

He seems to have felt persecuted by his classmates, claiming during the shooting he had suffered a seven-year bullying campaign. He was a "lonely teenager," neighbours said, and rarely seen playing football outside with other teenagers.

Sonboly may also have felt rejected by his peers, who "blocked" him on social media networks after he sent them threatening abuse online. Others may have teased Sonboly about his Iranian background: the newspaper Bild quoted one classmate as claiming he targeted "Turkish and Arab pupils" as they had bullied him particularly harshly.

"He was in my class back then, we always bullied him in school," one person who claimed to be a ex-classmate of Sonboly said in an online forum. "He always told us that he would kill us." Detectives said yesterday he "had no links whatsoever" to Islamic State terrorists but rather had run "amok".

Sonboly was also obsessed with violent video games and was particularly active on an online network called Steam which allows users to play together, exchanging messages using keyboards and to talk via headsets.

According to Bild, several of Sonboly's classmates had blocked him on the network after he began sending them abusive messages.

"About a year ago we kicked him out of the [Steam] group because he kept threatening us," a onetime classmate told the German paper.

The ex-pupil added that Sonboly was able to return to the Steam network under different aliases and continued to send them abuse.

Among the aliases he used were: "Psycho," "Until I see sense no more," "Godlike" and "We will play this game to death."

Then, on the day of the attack, Sonboly sent a final message to fellow students via interconnected headsets used to play the games remotely: "Come to the McDonald's and I will come and get you and shoot you."

At the time they dismissed the message as "hot air" as similar threats had been made before - only to realise hours later he had not been bluffing.

Yesterday afternoon, residents of the Munich suburb where Sonboly grew up were struggling to process the fact that their middle-class community had housed a deranged killer.

"I'm in shock this could have happened in this building," said one woman, who declined to give her name.

"I know this boy very well - he always was here to help," said Delfye Dalbi, 40, a neighbour originally from Macedonia.

"He would give you the newspaper, he was nice. He was never bitter or angry. I feel so sorry for this family but also for the boy," she added.

Another said: "His mother was completely shocked yesterday when the police came, you could see it when she opened the door."

Sedik Ali, a 29-year-old neighbour originally from Afghanistan, remembered Sonboly as a lonely teenager who rarely hung out with the other neighbourhood boys.

"It's strange, but he never spoke with us," said Ali, who regularly played football with the gunman's brother in a nearby park.

There were other neighbours who had few kind words for Sonboly.

A teenage girl who lived in the same apartment block said he had warned classmates: "I will kill you all."

The 14-year-old, who attended the same school, said Sonboly was clever but was bullied and had only two or three friends with whom he would associate.

The girl said she saw Sonboly in the apartment block around midday on Friday - just hours before he launched his shooting spree.

"He was just standing looking down," she said. "Usually he would say Hello but he did not even look at me as I walked past."