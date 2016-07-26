PHILADELPHIA: Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging supporters to rally behind Hillary Clinton as the Democratic convention heats up in Philadelphia, but ardent followers seem intent on keeping his upstart campaign alive.

Hundreds of supporters marched for hours in punishing heat Monday to state their case while dozens risked arrest by climbing police barricades outside the convention site. Police instead only cited them for disorderly conduct.

Another series of protests and rallies was planned for Tuesday.

Sanders' supporters have expressed disgust with party leaders after leaked emails suggested the party brass favored Clinton over the Vermont senator during the hard-fought primary race.

But on the convention floor Monday night, Sanders said Clinton "must become the next president of the United States," based on her ideas and her leadership.