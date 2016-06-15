Orlando diaries: Javier Jorge-Reyes, the proud latino

AP By

Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40, was known as "Javi" by his friends and as "Harvey George-Kings" on Facebook — a literal English translation of his name.

But his Facebook profile name belied a deep pride in his Latino heritage, friends told the Orlando Sentinel.

"He was proud to be Latino, super proud," friend Jose Diaz told the newspaper, adding: "He was always positive. He was very humble. He was a lovely friend."

Diaz recalled being sold a wallet by Jorge-Reyes, who worked at a Gucci store at an Orlando mall.

Another friend, Edith Colon of Miami, said Jorge-Reyes was a top salesman and makeup artist.