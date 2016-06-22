TRIPOLI: An explosion in an arms depot near the Libyan capital killed at least 29 people and wounded dozens of others on Tuesday, security and medical officials said.

The blast occurred in Garabulli, a town about 60 kilometres (40 miles) to the east of Tripoli, when gunmen stormed the depot belonging to a militia, a security official said.

"Armed men stormed the arms depot which belongs to a militia from Misrata (further east). A blast occurred but the exact causes are still unknown. Maybe the militia had rigged the depot," said the official.

A medical source said at least 29 people were killed and dozens wounded.

"There are body parts" at the arms depot, he said, adding that the death toll could rise.

The security official said the gunmen stormed the warehouse after clashing Tuesday with armed residents of Garabulli who had accused them of stealing from a grocery store.