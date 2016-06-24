Home World

London stocks cut losses on Cameron resignation

In opening London deals, share prices of banks and housebuilders had collapsed by about a third, but also won back some ground in later trade.

Published: 24th June 2016 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2016 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

LONDON: London stocks plunged in early deals on Friday but pared losses significantly as British Prime Minister David Cameron announced his resignation after Britain voted to leave the EU.

The capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies shed more than eight percent in initial trade.

The market clawed back some ground however after Cameron -- who had backed the failed "Remain" campaign -- said he would stand down.

At about 0745 GMT, the FTSE stood at 6,030.93 points, down 4.85 percent from Thursday's closing level.

"The markets have reacted rather well to Cameron stepping down," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell told AFP.

"It is likely that the speed of the decision, and the time frame of him remaining leader until the autumn, has introduced a crumb of much needed stability."

Cameron promised to try to "steady the ship" over the next months and did not give a precise timetable for his departure but said a new leader should be installed by early October.

In opening London deals, share prices of banks and housebuilders had collapsed by about a third, but also won back some ground in later trade.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey was down 21 percent, and Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland were each shedding roughly 20 percent.

"After a once-in-a-lifetime shock like this it will take markets time to find the right level," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at stockbroker Interactive Investor.

"Buyers stood back first thing and let sellers do the work. Initially, at least, a third off the price of banks and housebuilders looks harsh, and it's proved too tempting for some investors."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp