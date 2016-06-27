Cameron sets up new unit for 'Brexit' negotiations

PTI By

LONDON: Britain today announced to set up a new governmental unit to lead the intensive and complex civil services work to negotiate its exit from the European Union.

The decision was made during the first Cabinet meeting chaired by outgoing British Prime Minister David Cameron since the UK voted to leave the 28-member economic bloc after a 43-year membership last Thursday.

Cameron had announced to step down after the historic referendum.

"The prime minister proposed and the Cabinet supported the establishment of a new unit to lead intensive civil service work on the issues that will need to be worked through in order to present options and advice to the new prime minister," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The new unit will prepare options and advice for the new prime minister, but will have no decision-making powers on the nature of Britain's future relationship with the EU," she added.

The so-called Brexit Unit will comprise of civil servants with Oliver Letwin, UK minister for government policy in the

Cabinet Office, asked to carry out a "facilitative" role taking views from within and outside the government on what the next steps should be in Britain's "complex" exit from the EU, which has been dubbed as a "divorce" by some European officials.

The new unit will consist of officials from the Treasury, Foreign Office and other government departments.

It will not take any decisions on the UK's negotiating stance with the EU.