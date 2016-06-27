Home World

Cameron sets up new unit for 'Brexit' negotiations

The new unit will consist of officials from the Treasury, Foreign Office and other government departments.

Published: 27th June 2016 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2016 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: Britain today announced to set up a new governmental unit to lead the intensive and complex civil services work to negotiate its exit from the European Union.

The decision was made during the first Cabinet meeting chaired by outgoing British Prime Minister David Cameron since the UK voted to leave the 28-member economic bloc after a 43-year membership last Thursday.

Cameron had announced to step down after the historic referendum.

"The prime minister proposed and the Cabinet supported the establishment of a new unit to lead intensive civil service work on the issues that will need to be worked through in order to present options and advice to the new prime minister," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The new unit will prepare options and advice for the new prime minister, but will have no decision-making powers on the nature of Britain's future relationship with the EU," she added.

The so-called Brexit Unit will comprise of civil servants with Oliver Letwin, UK minister for government policy in the

Cabinet Office, asked to carry out a "facilitative" role taking views from within and outside the government on what the next steps should be in Britain's "complex" exit from the EU, which has been dubbed as a "divorce" by some European officials.

The new unit will consist of officials from the Treasury, Foreign Office and other government departments.

It will not take any decisions on the UK's negotiating stance with the EU.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp