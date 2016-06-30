Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. An Afghan official said that a suicide bomber attacked a bus carrying trainee policemen. (AP)

KABUL: At least 40 people were killed on Thursday when a suicide bomber attacked an Afghan police convoy outside capital Kabul, BBC reported.



Two bombs hit vehicles carrying cadets returning from a graduation ceremony on the city's western outskirts.



Paghman district Governor Haji Mohammad Musa Khan told the BBC that many more had been injured.



The bombing was claimed by the Taliban.