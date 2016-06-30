40 killed in Kabul suicide attack
By IANS | Published: 30th June 2016 02:40 PM |
Last Updated: 30th June 2016 03:25 PM
KABUL: At least 40 people were killed on Thursday when a suicide bomber attacked an Afghan police convoy outside capital Kabul, BBC reported.
Two bombs hit vehicles carrying cadets returning from a graduation ceremony on the city's western outskirts.
Paghman district Governor Haji Mohammad Musa Khan told the BBC that many more had been injured.
The bombing was claimed by the Taliban.