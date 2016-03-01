Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Expo Hall of the Richmond International Raceway. |AFP

No kidding! The controversial presidential candidate Donald Trump who often reiterated his views against Muslim community is now comparing himself with Mahatma Gandhi.

In support of his presidential campaign, he invoked the words of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. In the microblogging site Twitter, he posted a tweet containing a picture of himself and a quote saying “first they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’

Irony is that, Gandhi never said that. It was socialist leader Nicholas Klein’s quote. Later Trump corrected the misquoted tweet.