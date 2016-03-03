DHAKA: A Dhaka court on Thursday asked Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia to appear before it on April 10 in connection with a sedition case filed over her comment on Liberation War martyrs.

According to reports, Metropolitan Magistrate Jakir Hossain Tipu passed the order after Khaleda’s lawyer filed the petition.

Khaleda’s lawyer said that she could not appear before the court today due to illness and can appear on the next scheduled date if given time.

The sedition suit against Khaleda was filed by Supreme Court lawyer Momtaz Uddin Ahmad Mehedi, who is also a member of the ruling Awami League's Central Committee.

Khaleda had last year said that there were controversies over how many were martyred in the Liberation War. Her comment drew widespread protests among the pro-liberation quarters.