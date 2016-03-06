U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016 | Reuters

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a mass rally in Florida, U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump pledged affirming the masses’ commitment to voting for him and also vowed to broaden the existing laws regarding the grilling of captured terrorist suspects.

According to CNN, Trump made the declaration at a University of Central Florida arena in Orlando,

"Let's do a pledge. Who likes me in this room? I've never done this before. Can I have a pledge? A swearing? Raise your right hand." Trump asked the crowd

The Republican front-runner then had the audience repeat after him.

"I do solemnly swear that I, no matter how I feel, no matter what the conditions, if there are hurricanes or whatever, will vote on or before the 12th for Donald J. Trump for President."

The crowd ended the pledge with cheers.

"Now I know. Don't forget you all raised your hands. You swore. Bad things happen if you don't live up to what you just did," Trump said before continuing with his speech.

A day after vowing that he would not order military officials to violate U.S. or international laws, Trump spoke on ordering torture on captured suspected terrorists right before leading the rally in the pledge.

"We're going to stay within the laws. But you know what we're going to do? We're going to have those laws broadened because we're playing with two sets of rules: their rules and our rules," Trump said pointing to ISIS's tactics of torture and brutal executions.