Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, left, shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk, center, after a final media conference at an EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday, March 8, 2

Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees will be taken directly from Turkey to Europe in a "one-for-one" swap with those on the Greek islands, in an attempt to draw a line under Europe's worst migrant crisis since the Second World War.

The grand bargain drawn up at a Brussels summit hopes to end deadly Aegean sea crossings and smuggling rackets, while encouraging refugees to stay in Turkish camps by offering them the prospect of a direct flight to the European Union.

British taxpayers will pay pounds 500 million in aid, up from an initial pounds 250 million agreed in October, after EU leaders acceded to Turkey's demand to double its payouts to euros 6 billion (pounds 4.6 billion) by the end of 2018.

In a host of sweeteners offered to Ahmet Davutoglu, the Turkish prime minister, new chapters of the long-running talks on Turkey's accession to the EU will be opened.

And from June, 77 million Turks will gain access to the EU's Schengen zone for 90 days without a visa, under a significant relaxation of the rules.

In exchange, Ankara agreed to "readmit expeditiously all irregular migrants" who land on the Greek islands and to station immigration officers on islands including Lesbos, Leros and Kos, according to a leaked draft text.

However, senior EU sources told The Daily Telegraph that internal pre-summit assessments had sketched out a best-case scenario of reducing the number arriving in the Greek islands to 1,000 a day. This would be a cut from last Sunday's 2,480 migrants, and the peak last October of 5,600 to 6,000, but still amounts to 30,000 a month - a number that could overwhelm Greece since its northern border was sealed.

Greek officials are more pessimistic and think 50,000 a month will still arrive.

Turkey was offered an initial euros 3 billion payout in October, costing Britain pounds 250 million, and David Cameron is happy to keep on paying after Ankara dramatically hiked its demands.

"If we've got a position where you know we're coping and dealing with the migration challenges, we're clearly going to not turn the tap off on that," said a British source.

David Davis, the former Conservative shadow home secretary, said: "We are being held to ransom by the Turkish government. The EU is a very weak negotiator in these matters."

President Racep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday goaded EU leaders. He said in a televised address in Turkey: "The prime minister is in Brussels right now. I hope he returns with that money, the euros 3 billion."

Some 362,000 Syrians claimed asylum in Europe last year, 29 per cent of the total. It suggests that, depending on how far the influx drops, EU states face accommodating tens or even hundreds of thousands of migrants under the one-for-one policy.

There are significant questions over how, in practice, migrants who had risked their lives and their savings to reach Greece by boat could be coerced on to deportation flights to Turkish camps. And experts fear the crackdown could open up new, more dangerous routes from Egypt and Tunisia to Italy.

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian leader, threatened to veto the one-for-one scheme, warning it would only add "fuel to the fire" and cause even more people to come. "Nothing should be done without the closing of the borders".

Hungary yesterday announced it would cut cash subsidies for asylum seekers and reduce the individual space they are allotted in detention centres to the size given to prison inmates. The Government said the move was to bring their rights into line with citizens, but human rights groups claimed it was simply to drive migrants away.

Mr Cameron used the lunch of celery soup and sole to rebuke Mr Davutoglu for his crackdown on press freedom, following the government takeover of the main opposition Zaman newspaper on Friday.

It emerged that nearly 40 clandestine migrants a day, many from the Calais "Jungle", were discovered in Dover and the surrounding area last summer. More than 3,600 migrants were picked up by the Home Office between July and September, in the first official indication of the full scale of the impact of the migrant crisis on Britain's border controls.

Home Office officials last year repeatedly denied that figures were available on the numbers of migrants - both asylum seekers and illegal immigrants - who had reached British soil concealed in lorries or on Channel Tunnel trains.

But figures emerged in a report by Peter Clarke, the Chief Inspector of Prisons, following an inspection of detention facilities at the ports of Dover and Folkestone.

