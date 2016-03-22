LOS ANGELES: Apple says it's premature to declare victory in the company's dispute with the government because it's possible that authorities could come back in a few weeks and insist they still need Apple's help.

Attorneys for the tech company also told reporters that Apple has no idea what method the FBI is now exploring to try unlocking the encrypted iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino mass shooters. The attorneys spoke under an Apple policy that wouldn't allow them to be quoted by name.

While the company is hoping the government will tell Apple about whatever method they use to access the phone's encrypted files, the attorneys said it may be up to the FBI to decide whether to share the information.