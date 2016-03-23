A K-9 unit member and a sniffer dog walks past passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, south of Manila, Philippines . Philippine President Benigno Aquino III has ordered an extra tightening of security in all airports, seaports and publ

BRUSSELS: More explosive devices were reportedly found on Tuesday as police raided homes throughout Belgium in a desperate manhunt for the third suspect believed to have survived the coordinated bombings in Brussels, where at least 34 people were killed, a media report said.

The Belgian authorities identified two supsects -- Mohamed Abrinin, 31, and Najim Laachraoui, 24, who they said are accomplices of Paris attacker Salah Abdeslam.

Belgian federal prosecutors said the search of a home in the Brussels neighbourhood of Schaerbeek "led to the discovery of an explosive device containing among other things nails", Foxnews reported on Wednesday.

Investigators have also found chemical products and an Islamic State flag.

Two explosions in Brussels airport and one at a Metro station left 34 people killed and over 200 injured.