MOGADISHU: At least 115 Al-Shabaab militants were killed and 110 arrested in four days of fighting with security forces in Galmudug state of Somalia, the state's president said on Monday.

President of Galmudug state of Somalia Abdikarim Hussein Guled said the intense fighting ended on Sunday after some of the remaining terrorists fled into the rural areas of the state, Xinhua reported.

"Galmudug forces after intense fighting with Al-Shabaab militia for the last four days are pleased to see the end of this fighting that killed 115 militias and captured 110 militants," Guled said.

The president lauded the security forces' efforts and their swift response to conclude the fighting against terrorist groups.

Guled reiterated the commitment of his administration to wipe out terrorist groups in Galmudug areas as well as lending hand to other areas in order to eliminate all threats posed by terrorists.

He said that his administration was ready to share intelligence and information and will fully cooperate, as security was paramount to the stability of the country.

Guled noted that Al-Shabaab's strategy was to find bases in northern regions including Puntland and Somaliland areas that are stable.

"The victory that Galmudug forces defeated Al-Shabaab for the last four days and the recent victory in Puntland requires our immediate and collective action to intensify the fight against terrorists in order to stop them re-grouping and finding hide-outs that they can use to plan terrorist attacks," he said.