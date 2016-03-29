KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai announced on Tuesday that another aircraft piece suspected to be a part of the missing Malaysia Airline flight MH370 was found on the South African coast.

“We first need to check if the debris belonged to a Boeing 777 plane,” the Malaysian Star quoted Liow as saying.

However, no further details were available about the piece which was found on Monday.

This is the second piece of plane debris found in South Africa, following the recovery of an inlet cowling of an aircraft engine on March 22 in Mossei Bay.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew members en route to Beijing after taking off from Kuala Lumpur.

In July 2015, a part of the aircraft wing was found on La Reunion island in the Indian Ocean.

This year, a total of five pieces of plane debris were retrieved from the La Reunion, Mozambique and South Africa.