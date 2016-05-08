KARACHI: Pakistani law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested an Indian who has been illegally residing in the country with fake documents for the past five years.

The Foreigners Registration Cell (FRC) said that Indian national Arshad Hussain was picked up from the Jail road area in Karachi yesterday.

"He has been living in Karachi illegally for the last five years as we have recovered his Indian passport and other documents," Arif Khan, an FRC official said.

According to Arif, Hussain had reached Karachi from Mumbai in 2011.

"He somehow arranged for a fake Pakistani passport and national identity card and other educational documents pretending to be a legal Pakistani national," he said.

The official, however, admitted that while investigations were continuing they had not yet found any clue which could prove the arrested man's involvement with any foreign spy agency.

Pakistani government officials had claimed that operatives of the Indian spy agency RAW were active in Balochistan and Karachi.

On March 24, the Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti claimed that security forces arrested Indian naval intelligence officer Kulbhushan Yadav from the province.