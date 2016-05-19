BRUSSELS: Authorities have released a suspect in the November 13 Paris attacks who is charged with terrorism offenses and accused of having links to suspects in the case.

The federal prosecutor's office announced today that Zakaria J, 29, was let go under strict conditions.

Zakaria J, a Belgian national, was one of two people picked up January 20 during police raids on the Brussels neighborhood of Molenbeek, where several extremists have lived or stayed.

He was charged with terrorist murder and participation in a terrorist group, charges he still faces.