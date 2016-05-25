FILE - This file still image taken from video posted Saturday, May 21, 2016, on the official Facebook page of the Egyptian Armed Forces spokesman shows some personal belongings and other wreckage from EgyptAir flight 804 in Egypt | AP

CAIRO: Body parts recovered from the crash site of EgyptAir flight MS804 suggest there was an explosion aboard the aircraft, it was claimed yesterday.

The human remains are in small pieces, indicating that an explosion may have ripped through the A320 aircraft, killing the 66 passengers and crew onboard, an Egyptian official told the Associated Press. "There isn't even a whole body part, like an arm or a head," the official said. "The logical explanation is that an explosion brought it down."

The claim will add to suspicions that the plane was destroyed by a bomb, even though no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for last Thursday's crash.

However, the Egyptian government denied the report and said the claim was "baseless". A spokesman for the Forensic Medical Department accused the media of "spreading false rumours" that damaged the "state's high interests and national security".

Officials said that no traces of explosives had been found on the remains, opening the possibility the blast may have been from a gas tank or some other technical fault.

The contradicting claims only deepen the mystery of what happened flight MS804 nearly a week after it went down over the Mediterranean.

Egyptian, French and Greek vessels continue to search the crash site but appear to be making little progress in locating either the main wreckage of the aircraft or its black box recorders.

With the bodies in small pieces, Egyptian investigators will be heavily reliant on DNA to try to identify the victims. Families of the dead have begun giving blood samples but the identification process is expected to take weeks.

The recovered remains are being stored at Cairo's Zeinhom morgue. Last November, the remains of those killed by an Isil bomb aboard a Russian airliner were also stored at Zeinhom.

Ali Shokry, a former investigator with EgyptAir's accident investigations department, said the pattern of the debris would be key to figuring out what happened to the flight. "The location of the debris in the sea shows if there were an explosion or not," he said.

"If there are small pieces scattered across a large area it would mean that the plane fell apart in the sky. If the debris were large pieces scattered in a small area it means that the plane crashed when it hit the water."

So far the Egyptian government has only recovered small parts of the plane and has not said how scattered apart they were.