3 killed in Halloween trailer crash on Mississippi highway

By Associated Press

CHUNKY: A law enforcement officer says three people have been killed and several injured when a trailer pulling people for Halloween festivities was struck in eastern Mississippi.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos (POH-less) tells The Associated Press the accident happened on U.S. Highway 80 in the small town of Chunky, about 80 miles east of Jackson. He says it appears a vehicle struck a flat-bed trailer carrying people about 7:45 p.m.

He says the three people killed were on the trailer. Three helicopters and several ambulances took injured people to three hospitals. Poulos says some had life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were on the scene late Monday. Names of those killed and details about the number of people injured were not immediately available.