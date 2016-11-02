JAKARTA: A boat carrying Indonesian workers home from Malaysia capsized in stormy weather Wednesday, and police said at least 20 people died and 39 have been rescued.

About 90 people were on the vessel that capsized off the island of Batam about 5 a.m, Batam police chief Sambudi Gusdian said. The search effort underway for hours has rescued 39 survivors so far.

The passengers are Indonesians who work in Malaysia.

Haryanto, a 51-year-old survivor, said the speedboat capsized amid heavy rains and high waves about two hours after it left Johor Bahru in Malaysia.