Home World

Internet freezes for 'mannequin challenge' craze 

The latest viral phenomenon sweeping the internet consists of people standing still as part of the "mannequin challenge."

Published: 12th November 2016 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2016 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mannequins-set
By Associated Press

Forget dumping ice buckets, dancing or planking, the latest viral phenomenon sweeping the internet consists of people standing still as part of the "mannequin challenge."

Videos of the challenge feature posing as mannequins in dramatic postures. They began to appear late last month online and by last weekend everyone from high school cheerleaders in Texas to the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks had taken part.

 

Even Michelle Obama joined the fun as she took the challenge with LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Dallas Cowboys went airborne for their challenge, complete with a stoic Tony Romo being stuffed into an overhead compartment on the team plane.

The challenge has become a victory celebration for some teams. Texas Christian, Penn State and Clemson's football teams posted mannequin challenges after big wins Saturday.

The videos are set to the song "Black Beatles" by rap duo Rae Sremmurd, which held a live version of the challenge during a concert last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Weird Internet trends Mannequin challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp