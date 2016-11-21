Home World

Soon bionic kidney to replace dialysis, transplantation

In what come as good news for patient diagnosed with kidney disease, a significant step has been taken towards developing a bionic kidney that could replace the need for dialysis or transplantation.

Published: 21st November 2016 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2016 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: In what come as good news for patient diagnosed with kidney disease, a significant step has been taken towards developing a bionic kidney that could replace the need for dialysis or transplantation.

With 1.7 million Australians living with signs of kidney disease, Kidney Health Australia believes that the successful development of an artificial kidney would be a "game-changer".

Dutch scientists and engineers have tested a "living membrane" made with human cells that would be at the heart of a functional artificial kidney implant.

The team used cultured cells from the human kidney and attached them to the surfaces of artificial hollow structures to create a semi-permeable surface that can selectively filter out waste molecules in the same way as a real kidney.

Tests showed that the cell layer functioned as a living membrane, with the exciting result presented at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week 2016 in Chicago.

Scientists hope such devices will one day replace kidney transplants and bulky dialysis machines that filter the blood of patients with kidney failure.

Dialysis, which usually involves regular trips to hospital, is often carried out before a transplant.

At the end of 2014, more than 12,000 Australians were receiving dialysis treatment - this represented a three percent increase on the previous year - and more than 10,000 were living with a functional kidney transplant.

As of February 2016, just under 1,100 Australians were waiting for a kidney transplant with most, 81 percent, aged less than 60 years.
The average waiting time for a kidney transplant is three years, but can take as long as seven years.

Lead researcher Dr Dimitrios Stamatialis from the University of Twente in the Netherlands says the successful development of a living membrane is an important step towards development of a bio-artificial kidney device and other bio-artificial organs.

Currently, there aren't enough of the real kidneys to go around, says Kidney Health Australia CEO Mikaela Stafrace.

"The number of people who could benefit from bionic kidneys would be much greater than just those on the waiting list - it would enable those who wouldn't even be considered for a transplant due to other health implications to have an option too," she said.

Stafrace said that she has been watching developments in this important research for many years.

"We know researchers are moving closer to a so-called bionic or artificial kidney, we don't know the time-frame, but we do know it would be a game-changer for kidney patients," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp