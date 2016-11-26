As in life, so in death, Cuban revolutionary and world-renowned socialist leader Fidel Castro has people reacting in a bipolar manner to the news of his passing.

His death was celebrated in various parts of US and certain anti-Cuban places

Miami residents take to the streets to celebrate news of Fidel Castro's death https://t.co/xiCpxBIzR1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 26, 2016

Since he passed away on Friday, which is a day after Thanksgiving, many decided to link his death to the “Black Friday” aspect