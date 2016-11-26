#FidelCastro has Twitter divided, as was #Cuba
Published: 26th November 2016
Last Updated: 26th November 2016 03:01 PM | A+A A- |
As in life, so in death, Cuban revolutionary and world-renowned socialist leader Fidel Castro has people reacting in a bipolar manner to the news of his passing.
His death was celebrated in various parts of US and certain anti-Cuban places
Miami residents take to the streets to celebrate news of Fidel Castro's death https://t.co/xiCpxBIzR1— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 26, 2016
#BREAKING Current mood at Versailles: "Satan Fidel is now yours" @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/eFtUbkC7Wx— Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) November 26, 2016
Since he passed away on Friday, which is a day after Thanksgiving, many decided to link his death to the “Black Friday” aspect
How ironically is life sometimes. Fidel Castro was against American consumption...died on a Black Friday! #FidelCastro—