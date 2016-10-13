Russia remains India's leading military supplier: President Putin 

Home World

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia remains one of India's leading suppliers of advanced weapons and defence technology

Russian President Vladimir Putin|AP

By IANS

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has said Russia remains one of India's leading suppliers of advanced weapons and defence technology as "India is Russia's especially privileged strategic partner".

"Our countries actively collaborate in the military technical field. Russia remains in the lead in terms of both direct supplies of most advanced weapons and military equipment and conducting joint researches with India, as well as producing goods for military purposes," Putin told IANS/Sputnik in an exclusive interview ahead of his visit to India for the five-nations BRICS Summit in Goa this weekend. 

"The construction of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the development of a new, fifth generation fighter aircraft are mong the successful joint projects," Putin said.

He said many of the Russian projects in India not only have commercial importance but also play a significant social and economic role for the economies of the two countries. 

Putin said such projects "harmoniously fit in the new Indian industrialisation programme", a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" initiative.

"Russian companies see real prospects and high attractiveness of the Indian market," Putin said. 

