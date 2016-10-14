A Serbian army officer, right, speaks with Russian army officers during the joint Russian-Serbian military exercises BARS . | AP

MOSCOW: The crews of new Su-34 bombers of Russia's Eastern Military District have conducted flights to the stratosphere in supersonic mode, a spokesperson said on Friday.

"The pilots completed the exercises using the air navigation; they practiced taking off and landing the aircraft at the airport during the night time," said Alexander Gordeyev, spokesman for the military district, the biggest of Russia's four operational strategic commands.

He said the military exercises were held in the framework of the final inspection in 2016, during which they conducted tactical flights, bombing the ground targets of a conditional enemy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Eastern Military District is one of the four Russian military operational strategic commands.

Established in 2010 and headquartered in the Khabarovsk region, the district covers the territories of the former Far East military district and part of the former Siberian military district.

