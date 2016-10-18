Trump claims US election is being rigged against him

By The Daily Telegraph

Donald Trump suggested yesterday (Sunday) the presidential election was being rigged against him, in claims echoed by his campaign.

With just three weeks to go before election night and his support dropping in the wake of a wave of allegations of sexual harassment, the billionaire has pressed claims that the system is rigged for him to lose.

"The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media-pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD," he tweeted yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump had dismissed an unflattering depiction of himself on Saturday Night Live, the comedy sketch show, as further evidence of a conspiracy.

"Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me," Mr Trump tweeted. "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

Mr Trump has adamantly denied each of the nine allegations that have come out in the past week, and said recent polls showing his support dwindling among female voters were an indication that the conspiracy was working.

With Mr Trump taking a break from the campaign trail yesterday, Mike Pence, his running mate, echoed those claims in a series of television interviews.

He told NBC, the "sense of a rigged election" was growing with the "avalanche of continuous attacks against my running mate".

Senior Republicans have pushed back against Mr Trump's suggestion that the democratic process is not legitimate, amid a growing concern over the fallout if he loses.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who recently said he would no longer campaign for Mr Trump, spoke out in defence of the electoral system over the weekend.

"Our democracy relies on confidence in election results, and the speaker is fully confident the states will carry out this election with integrity," said spokesperson AshLee Strong.

Some of the businessman's allies and followers have made clear that they will not accept defeat at the hands of a candidate Mr Trump has said "belongs in jail".

Sheriff David Clarke Jr of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who has spoken out on behalf of Mr Trump during the campaign, said on Saturday that it is now "pitchforks and torches time".

"We're going to have a revolution and take them out of office if that's what it takes," Trump supporter Dan Bowman told the Boston Globe from a recent rally in Cincinnati. "There's going to be a lot of bloodshed, but that's what it's going to take."

Yesterday, Mr Pence was asked twice what he and Mr Trump would do if they were to lose, and he insisted they would "absolutely respect the results".

But Mr Trump continues to raise the stakes of the election, saying on Saturday: "either we win the election or we lose the country and this is the last time... it's never going to come back."

The Trump campaign has also alleged that major media organisations are ignoring revelations from hacked Clinton campaign emails, focusing instead on the accusations of sexual misconduct against Mr Trump. Mr Pence said the media's "wilful ignorance" toward the email controversy was "one of the reasons why so many Americans feel like the election is being rigged".

The claims come after Mr Trump said he wanted the United State's relationship with India to be greater than any other. On Saturday night, Mr Trump said at a Republican Hindu Coalition fundraiser in New Jersey that "under a Trump administration we are going to become even better friends."

A dance routine featuring men dressed as terrorists with fake rifles was performed before Mr Trump.