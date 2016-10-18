Home World

Trump claims US election is being rigged against him

A dance routine featuring men dressed as terrorists with fake rifles was performed before Mr Trump.

Published: 18th October 2016 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2016 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Donald_Trump1244

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump

By The Daily Telegraph

Donald Trump suggested yesterday (Sunday) the presidential election was being rigged against him, in claims echoed by his campaign.

With just three weeks to go before election night and his support dropping in the wake of a wave of allegations of sexual harassment, the billionaire has pressed claims that the system is rigged for him to lose. 

"The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media-pushing Crooked Hillary - but also at many polling places - SAD," he tweeted yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump had dismissed an unflattering depiction of himself on Saturday Night Live, the comedy sketch show, as further evidence of a conspiracy.

"Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me," Mr Trump tweeted. "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

Mr Trump has adamantly denied each of the nine allegations that have come out in the past week, and said recent polls showing his support dwindling among female voters were an indication that the conspiracy was working. 

With Mr Trump taking a break from the campaign trail yesterday, Mike Pence, his running mate, echoed those claims in a series of television interviews.

He told NBC, the "sense of a rigged election" was growing with the "avalanche of continuous attacks against my running mate".

Senior Republicans have pushed back against Mr Trump's suggestion that the democratic process is not legitimate, amid a growing concern over the fallout if he loses. 

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who recently said he would no longer campaign for Mr Trump, spoke out in defence of the electoral system over the weekend. 

"Our democracy relies on confidence in election results, and the speaker is fully confident the states will carry out this election with integrity," said spokesperson AshLee Strong.

Some of the businessman's allies and followers have made clear that they will not accept defeat at the hands of a candidate Mr Trump has said "belongs in jail".

Sheriff David Clarke Jr of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who has spoken out on behalf of Mr Trump during the campaign, said on Saturday that it is now "pitchforks and torches time".

"We're going to have a revolution and take them out of office if that's what it takes," Trump supporter Dan Bowman told the Boston Globe from a recent rally in Cincinnati. "There's going to be a lot of bloodshed, but that's what it's going to take." 

Yesterday, Mr Pence was asked twice what he and Mr Trump would do if they were to lose, and he insisted they would "absolutely respect the results".

But Mr Trump continues to raise the stakes of the election, saying on Saturday: "either we win the election or we lose the country and this is the last time... it's never going to come back."

The Trump campaign has also alleged that major media organisations are ignoring revelations from hacked Clinton campaign emails, focusing instead on the accusations of sexual misconduct against Mr Trump. Mr Pence said the media's "wilful ignorance" toward the email controversy was "one of the reasons why so many Americans feel like the election is being rigged".

The claims come after Mr Trump said he wanted the United State's relationship with India to be greater than any other. On Saturday night, Mr Trump said at a Republican Hindu Coalition fundraiser in New Jersey that "under a Trump administration we are going to become even better friends."

A dance routine featuring men dressed as terrorists with fake rifles was performed before Mr Trump.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp