Home World

Turkey joins offensive to retake Mosul from IS

Turkish PM warned that Ankara would respond if developments in Mosul lead to negative consequences against Turkey.

Published: 18th October 2016 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2016 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Mosul_AP

File | AP

By IANS

ANKARA: Turkey joined airstrikes by the US-led coalition during the operation to retake Mosul from the Islamic State (IS) militant group, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Justice and Development Party's parliamentary group meeting here, Yildirim said: "Our air forces have also participated in airstrikes in Mosul."

He stated that Turkey would do "everything necessary" against all kinds of threats and did not need permission from others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister also warned that Ankara would respond if developments in Mosul lead to negative consequences against Turkey.

Turkish Pesident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the International Law Congress on Monday that Ankara will take part in operations and it will be coming to the diplomatic table in the aftermath.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey has a 350-km border with Iraq, and therefore, the country cannot be expected to remain impartial to developments right across the border.

He also warned against the danger of sectarian clashes if Ankara's concerns are not taken into consideration.

Ankara has been locked in a row with Baghdad about the presence of its troops at the Bashiqa camp

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp