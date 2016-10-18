Uncertainty over ages of child refugees being let into Britain

By The Daily Telegraph

The Home Office has no way of verifying the age of child refugees being brought to Britain, it has emerged, amid concerns that adults are posing as minors to gain access.

Fourteen "teenagers" arrived in the UK from Calais yesterday (Monday) as a fast-track system was launched to transfer youngsters from the "Jungle" camp before it is demolished.

The Home Office insisted it had "verified" the ages of all the refugees and that all of those who were brought to the UK were aged between 14 and 17.

However, Tory MPs warned that photographs of the refugees suggested many of the group were older than 17.

Home Office documents say if a refugee does not have a birth certificate, a Home Office screening officer can certify them as a child based on "physical appearance" or "demeanour".

The document states that refugees "should be treated as an adult if their physical appearance/demeanour very strongly suggests that they are significantly over 18 years of age".

However, it says that "all other applicants should be afforded the benefit of the doubt and treated as children".

The guide adds: "All available sources of relevant information and evidence should be considered, since no single assessment technique, or combination of techniques, is likely to determine the applicant's age with precision."

The children who arrived yesterday came from countries including Syria, Afghanistan and Kuwait. Afghanistan started using birth certificates in 2007.

David Davies, the Conservative MP for Monmouth, feared "British hospitality is being abused" and called for dental tests to be used to verify ages.

He said: "These young men don't look like minors to me. They are hulking teenagers who look older than 18. I'm all for helping the genuine children, but the well of goodwill is rapidly being exhausted here."

The Home Office confirmed the arrival of children "aged between 14 and 17" from Calais. It said "essential checks have been made on these young people for their safety and the safety of others" and added: "This means verifying their ages, confirming their identities and eligibility to come to the UK and running security checks." Dozens more children are due to arrive this week.