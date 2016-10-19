Home World

Trump invites Obama's half-brother to US presidential debate

As a Trump supporter, Malik Obama has already told the US media the tycoon 'can make America great again'.

Published: 19th October 2016 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2016 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Malik-Obama-008

Malik Obama (File | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON:  The final live US presidential debate is to be given "extra spice" after Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump invited President Barack Obama's half-brother along to the event, a media report said.

As a Trump supporter, Malik Obama has already told the US media the tycoon "can make America great again", Sky news reported on Wednesday.

And in an interview with the New York Post, Malik Obama, who splits his time between Kenya and the US, said he is "excited to be at the debate".

Trump told the paper that Malik "gets it far better than his brother".

Malik Obama, who is three years older than his brother, himself attempted to run for office in Kenya in 2013, but lost his run for Governor of Siaya county, the Telegraph reported.

The previous live events were vitriolic affairs -- and the upcoming clash at the University of Nevada is likely to be just as tense.

Current polls put Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton ahead, leaving the billionaire businessman with a tough battle to win over undecided voters.

Ahead of the debate, Trump has faced claims of sexual misconduct from a number of women, including a former contestant on the US version of The Apprentice, Sky news reported.

He has denied the claims, saying they are "outright lies" and his wife, Melania, has defended him in an interview where she accused the claimants of being attention seekers making "damaging and unfair" accusations.

Trump has also claimed the November 8 election will be rigged in favour of Clinton, saying: "The election is being rigged by corrupt media pushing completely false allegations and outright lies in an effort to elect her president."

This prompted Obama to tell the Republican to "stop whining".

"If you start whining before the game's even over; if whenever things are going badly for you and you lose, you start blaming somebody else, then you don't have what it takes to be in this job," he said.

Clinton's campaign has also been hit by controversy over her use of her private e-mail while Secretary of State, which Trump has branded a scandal "worse than Watergate".

The 90-minute debate will be hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace and will cover six topics -- debt and entitlements, immigration, economy, the Supreme Court, foreign hotspots and fitness to be president.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
Gallery
Akash Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani will be marrying diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta today and the event has some top global leaders and A-listers attending the high profile wedding. IN PIC: From right: Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal with wife Isha, Akash, Nita and Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at the wedding. (Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Ban-Ki-Moon, Tony Blair and other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp