KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has ordered an inquiry into the manhandling of a female journalist by a Frontier Corps (FC) trooper in Karachi after a video of the incident went viral on social media.



The paramilitary soldier slapped the female reporter of a private news channel at a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office in Karachi on Thursday while she was covering the problems and hassles people face at the facility, reports the Express Tribune.



Taking notice of the incident on Friday, Nisar ordered an investigation into the trooper’s behaviour.

“Misbehaviour with media representatives cannot be tolerated,” said a statement issued by the interior ministry quoted the minister as saying.



Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the paramilitary soldier for ‘assaulting’ the female journalist and discharging his weapon into the air. The trooper reportedly fired 18 shots into the air after a mob tried to beat him up for slapping the reporter.



The Karachi police officials said NADRA has also submitted an application against the reporter, alleging she was hindering their work.

The FC official and the female reporter got into a tussle on Thursday after the former allegedly misbehaved with the cameraman accompanying her. He slapped her when she insisted on filming his behaviour.