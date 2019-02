By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday that it was not currently considering a new humanitarian truce in Syria after a brief ceasefire ended Saturday.

"The question of renewing the humanitarian pause is not relevant now," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax news agency, saying that in order to renew the ceasefire, "our opponents must ensure appropriate behaviour by the anti-government groups that in particular wrecked the medical evacuation that was intended during the humanitarian pause".