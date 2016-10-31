Home World

Agitated over killing of two students, Jaffna University bars entry to Vice Chancellor

Student leaders insisted on having talks with President Maithripala Sirisena to find a permanent solution to the problem of police handedness.

Published: 31st October 2016 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2016 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Jaffna University Vice Chancellor

Jaffna University Vice Chancellor locked out. (PC: PK Balachandran)

By PK Balachandran
Express News Service

COLOMBO: In the continuing agitation over the killing of two of their colleagues by policemen manning a checkpoint on October 20, Jaffna University students on Monday barred Vice Chancellor Dr.Vasanthy Arasaratnam from entering the campus.

Relenting after some time, they allowed the VC in and had talks with the visiting Sri Lankan Minister of Rehabilitation, D.M.Swaminathan. The talks resulted in the decision to return to classes, which the students had been boycotting since October 21.

But the student leaders insisted on having talks with President Maithripala Sirisena to find a permanent solution to the problem of police handedness.

The President was in Jaffna on Monday to hand over to Tamil civilians 460 acres of  land taken earlier by the Security Forces during the war and also grant to war refugees, houses built by the army. Reports said that the meeting could take place either in Jaffna later on Monday or in Colombo on Tuesday.

At the function held to release the land, Sirisena said that he would ensure that the investigations and trial in the shooting case are impartial and fair. He thanked the people of Jaffna for being calm in the face of the provocation, and noted that if a similar incident had taken place in the Sinhalese majority South, the unrest would have been far greater.

Two Arts Faculty undergrads, Nataraja Kajan and Pavunraj Sulakshan, both in the early twenties, who were riding a motorbike were shot at, at a checkpoint in Jaffna late at night on October 20, after they had allegedly defied the cops’ order to stop. One died on the spot and the other was killed when the motorbike crashed.

The police tried to cover up the incident by claiming that the boys had died in an accident. But the district medical officer reported that one of the boys had bullet wounds. The cover up bid triggered a huge agitation with every political party supporting it.

President Sirisena promised an impartial inquiry and the five cops posted at the checkpoint were arrested and remanded till November 4.

On October 25, a sword-wielding criminal gang known as the “Aava”group claimed responsibility for an attack on two policemen at Chunanakam. Posters claimed that the group was protesting against the killing of the two university students by “Tamil” policemen.

On Sunday ,a new group calling itself “Prabhakaran Padai” (Prabhakaran Army) sent notices to police stations in the Northern Province asking Tamil policemen to either quit their jobs or seek transfer out of the Northern Province within 21 days.

The Sri Lankan government is in the process of recruiting Tamil policemen to serve in the Tamil-speaking North and East to improve crime prevention and detection. About 500 Tamils have been recruited since the end of the war in 2009.

However, there is  reluctance on the part of the government to recruit more Tamils to enforce law and order because of a lack of trust in the community. Tamils too are reluctant to  join the police or the army as these two forces are not viewed favorably  by the Tamils because of the 30 year war. The LTTE was particularly hostile to Tamils serving in the army and the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaffna University Srilanka college students killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
Gallery
Akash Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani will be marrying diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta today and the event has some top global leaders and A-listers attending the high profile wedding. IN PIC: From right: Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal with wife Isha, Akash, Nita and Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at the wedding. (Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Ban-Ki-Moon, Tony Blair and other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp