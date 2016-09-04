Home World

PM Modi meets Xi on G20 summit sidelines, discusses bilateral ties

The meeting was held this morning on the sidelines of G20 leaders summit at the Hangzhou West Lake State Guesthouse.

Published: 04th September 2016 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2016 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HANGZHOU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Chinese President Xi Jinping here amid differences between the two countries over a raft of issues, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).          

The meeting was held this morning on the sidelines of G20 leaders summit at the Hangzhou West Lake State Guesthouse. The meeting between the two leaders comes in the backdrop of contentious issues including listing of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations in the UN, China stalling India's membership at the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and USD 46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).   

