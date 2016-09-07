Home World

China says no change to the situation around disputed Scarborough Shoal

Published: 07th September 2016 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2016 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Still image from United States Navy video purportedly shows Chinese dredging vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands | Reuters

BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that there had been no change to the situation around Scarborough Shoal, after the Philippines said it was seeking clarification from China about an increase in ships near the disputed South China Sea shoal.

"I can tell you that there has not been any change to the Huangyan Island situation. China has also not taken new actions," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing, using China's name for the shoal.

"Given this situation, some people are hyping the situation by spreading that kind of information. I think it is worth everyone being vigilant of this kind of intent."

