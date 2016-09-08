Home World

Reliance rated among top 10 global companies: Survey

Platts attributed the refining sector strength to improved margins.

Published: 08th September 2016 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2016 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SINGAPORE: India's Reliance Industries has been ranked 8th among top 10 global oil companies, according to a new survey released today.

Reliance Industries was ranked 8th this year, improving from 14 position a year ago and being among the top 10 of the 250 global energy businesses in a new survey by 'Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings 2016'.

Refiners Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd moved to 14th from 66th and to 48th from 133rd, respectively, lifted by access to cheaper crude. Heavyweight, Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd, however, slipped to 20 position this year from 17 a year ago.

Platts attributed the refining sector strength to improved margins.

"The ranking reflected the oil market's biggest price collapse in nearly three decades, a resulting re-drawing of the lines in the fuels mix and the successes of energy players less exposed to the price rout triggered by OPEC’s defence of its global oil market prominence," it said.

"India was also the only prominent country for coal demand, boosting Coal India's standing in the world energy companies," it added.

"Strong performance of the coal industry enabled the largest pure coal mining company in the world, Coal India, to hold its place at 38th in the top 250 ranks. Consumption rose nearly 5 per cent, regaining its share as the dominant fuel in the energy mix at 56 per cent, Platts said.

Adani Power Ltd, an Independent Power Producer was ranked at 250th. With a 3-year compound growth rate of 54.9 per cent the company is the fastest growing energy company in Asia-Pacific and the second fastest in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp