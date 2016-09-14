Home World

India, Afghanistan call for end to all support of militants

Kabul has cultivated closer ties with New Delhi in recent years as a balance to Pakistan.

Published: 14th September 2016 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2016 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

India Afghanistan_Mukh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wave at the media before a meeting in New Delhi, India | AP

By AP

NEW DELHI: India and Afghanistan have called for an end to all sponsorship, support and sanctuaries to militants, including those who have committed violence in the two countries.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani did not name Pakistan in their remarks Wednesday, though they have previously. The neighboring country has been accused of supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan and rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India offered fresh $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan for capacity building in areas such as education, health, agriculture, energy and infrastructure, said a joint statement by the two sides. They also signed an extradition treaty.

Kabul has cultivated closer ties with New Delhi in recent years as a balance to Pakistan.

Ghani arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp