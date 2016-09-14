India, Afghanistan call for end to all support of militants

AP By

NEW DELHI: India and Afghanistan have called for an end to all sponsorship, support and sanctuaries to militants, including those who have committed violence in the two countries.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani did not name Pakistan in their remarks Wednesday, though they have previously. The neighboring country has been accused of supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan and rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India offered fresh $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan for capacity building in areas such as education, health, agriculture, energy and infrastructure, said a joint statement by the two sides. They also signed an extradition treaty.

Kabul has cultivated closer ties with New Delhi in recent years as a balance to Pakistan.

Ghani arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day visit.