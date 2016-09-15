Home World

New Boko Haram video threatens to kill Nigeria's president

A new video by Boko Haram threatens to kill Nigeria\'s president and army chief and warns of further destruction.

In his file image taken from video released late Friday evening, Oct. 31, 2014, by Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, centre, the leader of Nigeria's Islamic extremist speaks in an unidentified place. (AP)

By AP

LAGOS: A new video by Boko Haram threatens to kill Nigeria's president and army chief and warns of further destruction, though the Islamic extremists have not mounted a major attack in Nigeria in months.

A preacher in the video says Boko Haram is "even stronger now" and "will destroy what we never destroyed before," according to a translation from the Hausa by Premium Times newspaper.

The video posted on YouTube on Wednesday says it was shot Monday in Nigeria's northeastern Sambisa Forest at prayers marking Eid al-Adha festival. It shows scores of worshipping men, many armed, in a mosque and at an outdoor ceremony.

Boko Haram is in the midst of a power struggle and the video declares allegiance to long-time leader Abubakar Shekau.

The 7-year uprising has killed more than 20,000 people.

