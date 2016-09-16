WASHINGTON: Donald Trump released lab results Thursday from a recent medical examination, with his personal physician stating that the Republican presidential candidate "is in excellent physical health."

Both Trump and his Democrat rival Hillary Clinton have been under pressure to share more medical information since Clinton fell ill during a 9/11 ceremony in New York on Sunday and was forced to leave.

While Clinton released a new health bulletin Wednesday night, the media-savvy Trump teased the results of his recent physical during the taping of a medical chat show, a day before releasing the details to the press.

The 70-year-old Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches (1.90 meters) tall, weighs 236 pounds (107 kilograms) and his liver and thyroid functions are "all within the normal range," his longtime doctor Harold Bornstein wrote in a one-page letter that also lists Trump's cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar and blood pressure results.

"He takes a lipid lowering agent (rosuvastatin) and a low dose aspirin. He does not use tobacco products or alcohol," he added.

Bornstein said there was no history in Trump's family of premature cardiac or neoplastic disease, which includes all kinds of cancers and abnormal growths.

He noted that Trump had been hospitalized only once, for an appendectomy when he was 11 years old, and that his parents lived into their late 80s and 90s.

The doctor said results from an electrocardiogram and chest X-ray on April 16 were normal. A colonoscopy on July 11 revealed no polyps.

Laboratory results show cholesterol well in the normal range (169 with HDL cholesterol at 63, LDL at 94).

Other results: triglycerides 61, PSA 0.15, blood pressure 116/70, blood sugar 99, and C Reactive Protein UQ 0.7.

Trump's testosterone level is 441.6, also within the normal range.

Until now Trump had released only four, gushing paragraphs on his health, written by his doctor Bornstein in December 2015.