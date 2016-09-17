US agrees to be partner country for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017

ANI By

WASHINGTON: Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Nisha Biswal on Saturday announced that United States has agreed to be a partner country for the 2017 Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the Gujarat Government’s biennial investors’ summit that brings together global business leaders, investors, corporations, thought leaders, and policymakers.

Biswal hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Gujarat, led by Resident Commissioner Bharat Lal and accompanied by Indian Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on September 15. The Assistant Secretary praised Resident Commissioner Lal for his efforts to make the State of Gujarat a model of innovation and sustainable economic growth and reform for India.

“US is proud partner for @VibrantGujarat 2017 Summit. Discussed plans w Bharat Lal, @IndianEmbassyUS, @AmbRivkin, NSC & Commerce official,” she tweeted.

US Secretary of State John Kerry had attended the last Vibrant Gujarat Summit.