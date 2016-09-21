Home World

Sharif rakes up Kashmir at UNGA, hails Burhan Wani as 'young leader'; Basit summoned

Sharif devoted much of his 20-minute speech at the UN General Assembly session to Kashmir.

Published: 21st September 2016 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2016 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sharif-PTI

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan speaks during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday Sept. 21 2016 at U.N. headquarters. | AP

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday sought to glorify slain Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani at the UN General Assembly, while raking up the Kashmir issue. Sharif devoted much of his 20-minute speech to Kashmir and the current situation in the Valley and said Pakistan “fully supports the demand of the Kashmiri people for self-determination”.

In response to Sharif’s remarks, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup later tweeted, “Pak PM Sharif at #UNGA in complete denial of Uri terror attack. 19 infiltration attempts stopped at LoC this year. Indigenous??!!”

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp