Sharif rakes up Kashmir at UNGA, hails Burhan Wani as 'young leader'; Basit summoned

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday sought to glorify slain Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani at the UN General Assembly, while raking up the Kashmir issue. Sharif devoted much of his 20-minute speech to Kashmir and the current situation in the Valley and said Pakistan “fully supports the demand of the Kashmiri people for self-determination”.

In response to Sharif’s remarks, MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup later tweeted, “Pak PM Sharif at #UNGA in complete denial of Uri terror attack. 19 infiltration attempts stopped at LoC this year. Indigenous??!!”

Pak PM Sharif at #UNGA in complete denial of Uri terror attack. 19 infiltration attempts stopped at LoC this year. Indigenous??!! — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2016

Pak PM Sharif at #UNGA glorifies Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani in UN's highest forum. Shows continued Pak attachment to terrorism. — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2016

PM Sharif at #UNGA says India poses unacceptable conditions to dialogue. India's only condition is an end to terrorism. This not acceptable? — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2016

Hours earlier, in New Delhi, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and handed over evidence incriminating Pakistan-based terrorists in the recent Uri attack, and demanded a response from Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the Indian forces a free hand to deal with terrorists in Kashmir rattled Pakistan, which cancelled military leaves and PIA flights to its northern cities, while putting its border forces on high alert.

Four Pakistan-trained terrorists had attacked an Army camp in Uri on Sunday, killing 18 soldiers and injuring several before being shot down by security forces. After New Delhi reserved its right to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing, the diplomatic establishment swung into action to isolate Pakistan internationally.

Foreign secretary S Jaishankar apprised Basit of the evidence it had which proved that the attack was executed by terrorists from Pakistani soil.

We demand that Pakistan lives up to its public commitment to refrain from supporting & sponsoring terrorism against India #UriAttack pic.twitter.com/fytV5fcgl2 — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2016

#UriAttack Foreign Secretary Jaishankar summons Pakistan High Commissioner Basit to MEA — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) September 21, 2016

“If Pakistan wishes to investigate these cross-border attacks, India is ready to provide fingerprints and DNA samples of terrorists killed in the Uri and Poonch incidents. We now expect a response from Pakistan,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Chairing the Cabinet Committee on Security meet, Modi was briefed about measures and counter offensive activities by security forces along the LoC and International Border. Sources claimed that Modi told his Cabinet colleagues that security forces should be given a ‘free hand’ to counter infiltration. After the meeting, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar reiterated that the government was serious about punishing those responsible for the Uri attack.