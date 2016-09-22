Kerry asked Sharif to cooperate with India in Uri probe

PTI By

WASHINGTON: The US has asked Pakistan to cooperate with India in probing the terror attack on an army base in Kashmir's Uri town, a State Department official said today.

US Secretary of State John Kerry met Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the UN and "the two discussed the incident. The Secretary urged Pakistani cooperation in the investigation," the State Department official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The US, the official said, is awaiting further information as to who were behind these attacks and has offered its assistance to India on this.

"We are still awaiting further information. We have offered our assistance to the government of India, and we also urge Pakistan to cooperate in the ongoing investigation," the State Department official said.