Home World

Kerry asked Sharif to cooperate with India in Uri probe

The US is awaiting further information as to who were behind these attacks and has offered its assistance to India.

Published: 22nd September 2016 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2016 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

UN KERRY_Mukh

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry sits with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan during a bilateral meeting. | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has asked Pakistan to cooperate with India in probing the terror attack on an army base in Kashmir's Uri town, a State Department official said today.

US Secretary of State John Kerry met Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the UN and "the two discussed the incident. The Secretary urged Pakistani cooperation in the investigation," the State Department official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The US, the official said, is awaiting further information as to who were behind these attacks and has offered its assistance to India on this.

"We are still awaiting further information. We have offered our assistance to the government of India, and we also urge Pakistan to cooperate in the ongoing investigation," the State Department official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representation.
Gunmen attack midwife training facility in eastern Afghanistan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to marry in Italy
Gallery
Artist T Rajendar, who was expelled from the DMK, came to meet M Karunanithi at his residence on Friday. (EPS | D Sampath Kumar)
Politicians, film artists visit former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi 
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) had announced a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games in Jakarta while stressing that many in the squad will have to undergo confirmatory trials before their presence is secure. Among the lot, kee
Asian Games 2018: 10 Indian women athletes to watch out for