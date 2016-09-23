New York's LaGuardia airport on lockdown

IANS By

NEW YORK: Authorities have imposed a lockdown and evacuated people from New York's LaGuardia Airport after a car was left unattended outside of a terminal, police said.



According to police, a person drove a vehicle up to the terminal late Thursday night, jumped out, and ran away. There was no immediate description of the person or the vehicle, New York Daily News reported.



"LaGuardia Airport Terminal B is closed and passengers have been evacuated and vehicle traffic is being diverted away from the terminal," a Port Authority spokeswoman said, adding "This is to investigate an abandoned vehicle parked near the terminal. No further information available at this time."



Passengers said on social media that they were asked to move to the upper level of Terminal B of the Queens airport around 11.15 p.m.



Last month, two terminals at John F. Kennedy Airport were evacuated after reports of gunfire.



Officials later confirmed that the "gunshots" were in fact the sounds of a large group cheering on Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's run for Olympic gold.