Spanish police arrest man in massive child pornography case

Police say the suspect\'s electronic devices contained around 120,000 pictures, 800 videos and more than 6,000 phone numbers.

Published: 24th September 2016 09:25 PM

By AP

MADRID: Spanish police say they have arrested a man for allegedly producing child pornography after a yearlong investigation revealed the suspect posed as a young bisexual girl on social media, contacting minors and tricking them into sending explicit material.

Police say the suspect's electronic devices contained around 120,000 pictures, 800 videos and more than 6,000 phone numbers of around 103 victims. Police say all the victims were underage girls, most between 10 and 14 years old.

The owner of the material was arrested in his home in Zaragoza, northeast of Madrid.

Police were alerted after a woman reported that her underage daughter had sent the suspect intimate pictures via social media in exchange for refilling funds on her mobile phone. Authorities say the man had a record of similar crimes.

