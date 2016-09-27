Home World

4 Indian women stopped from boarding Samjhauta Express in Pakistan

By PTI

LAHORE:  Pakistan Railways authorities today stopped four Indian women passengers from boarding the Delhi-bound Samjhauta Express here allegedly over "incomplete" travel documents.

"The authorities say our travel documents are incomplete," one of the affected women passengers said wiping her tears. She said her family members were waiting for her in India.

The women protested at the Wagah railway station against Pakistan Railways authorities for not allowing them to board the train, which runs between New Delhi and Lahore twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

A railway official, however, said the women could travel to India next on Thursday after completing their travel documents. Samjhauta Express carrying more than 100 Pakistani and 84 Indian citizens left for New Delhi amid high security.

The authorities were "extra cautious" about the security today in the wake of the ongoing tension between Pakistan and India. Passenger coaches were thoroughly searched and about 25 commandos were among security officials deployed at the Wagah railway station.

Yesterday, India had conveyed to Pakistan that the train was expected to be delayed due to "internal matter" pertaining to labour.

Today, the train left Lahore for India as per schedule. Samjhauta Express was started in 1976 between India and Pakistan.

