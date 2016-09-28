Italy welcomes Indian court decision on Latorre

By IANS

ROME: Italy on Wednesday welcomed a ruling by India's Supreme Court allowing a marine accused of killing two Indian fisherman off Kerala to remain in his homeland until an international arbitration verdict in the case.

"The Foreign Ministry welcomes with great satisfaction the Indian Supreme Court decision (regarding Massimiliano) Latorre's right to remain in Italy until the end of the arbitration proceedings as requested by Italy," said a statement.

The Indian apex court's decision on Latorre was an "important step", the Foreign Ministry said.

The decision extends to Latorre the same provision made for his fellow marine Salvatore Girone on April 29 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, the ministry noted.

Girone arrive back in Italy on June 2 mfrom India, where he had been detained since the incident in February 2012 when he and Latorre were arrested over the two fishermen's killings while guarding an Italian oil tanker.

Girone and Latorre claim they thought the unarmed fishermen were pirates.

The marines have not been charged over the fishermen's deaths but were barred from leaving India and were ordered to stay at the Italian ambassador's residence and report regularly to police.

Girone has been back in Italy since November 2014, where he had heart surgery after suffering a stroke.

The long-running case sparked a diplomatic incident between India and Italy and strained bilateral ties, prompting Italy to seek international arbitration in June last year.

Italy claims India does not have jurisdiction in the case as the incident took place in international waters during an United Nations backed anti-piracy mission.