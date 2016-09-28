Home World

Italy welcomes Indian court decision on Latorre

Girone has been back in Italy since November 2014, where he had heart surgery after suffering a stroke.

Published: 28th September 2016 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2016 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Italian_Marine-AP

Italian_Marine-AP

By IANS

ROME:  Italy on Wednesday welcomed a ruling by India's Supreme Court allowing a marine accused of killing two Indian fisherman off Kerala to remain in his homeland until an international arbitration verdict in the case.

"The Foreign Ministry welcomes with great satisfaction the Indian Supreme Court decision (regarding Massimiliano) Latorre's right to remain in Italy until the end of the arbitration proceedings as requested by Italy," said a statement. 

The Indian apex court's decision on Latorre was an "important step", the Foreign Ministry said. 

The decision extends to Latorre the same provision made for his fellow marine Salvatore Girone on April 29 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, the ministry noted. 

Girone arrive back in Italy on June 2 mfrom India, where he had been detained since the incident in February 2012 when he and Latorre were arrested over the two fishermen's killings while guarding an Italian oil tanker.

Girone and Latorre claim they thought the unarmed fishermen were pirates. 
The marines have not been charged over the fishermen's deaths but were barred from leaving India and were ordered to stay at the Italian ambassador's residence and report regularly to police. 

Girone has been back in Italy since November 2014, where he had heart surgery after suffering a stroke. 

The long-running case sparked a diplomatic incident between India and Italy and strained bilateral ties, prompting Italy to seek international arbitration in June last year. 

Italy claims India does not have jurisdiction in the case as the incident took place in international waters during an United Nations backed anti-piracy mission.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp