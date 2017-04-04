French president Hollande accuses Assad of chemical weapons 'massacre'

By AFP

PARIS: French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday accused Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad of responsibility for a "massacre" after a suspected chemical attack killed at least 58 people in a rebel-held town in Syria.

"Once again the Syrian regime will deny the evidence of its responsibility for this massacre," Hollande said in a statement.

"Those who support this regime can once again reflect on the enormity of their political, strategic and moral responsibility," Hollande added.

France called earlier Tuesday for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the attack.