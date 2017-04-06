Home World

Number of foreign jihadists in Iraq and Syria unknown: US intelligence agencies

The IS group has lost much of the territory it once held during a more than two-and-a-half-year military campaign by a US-led international coalition.

Published: 06th April 2017 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2017 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS

Image used for representational purpose only

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US intelligence agencies don't know the true number of foreign jihadists still fighting in Iraq and Syria, or the extent of the threat they pose to their home countries, a senior US military officer said Wednesday.

Some 40,000 foreign jihadists have joined the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria from at least 120 countries in Europe, Africa and southeast Asia, General Michael Nagata said at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think-tank.

"We know we have killed several thousands of foreign fighters in Iraq and Syria," said Nagata, director of the National Counterterrorism Center's Directorate for Strategic Operational Planning.

"But we are unable to give you a precise number. It's a substantial number."

"We really don't know" how many remain despite the massive resources trying to determine the number, he added.

Estimating the security threat they pose their home countries on their return is also problematic, he said.

"ISIS and the foreign terrorist fighter problem is not a monolith," he said, using an alternate acronym for the IS group. "It's an incredibly diverse set of actors with an incredibly diverse set of motivations."

However, the security threat -- particularly from the children of jihadists who have followed their parents to Iraq and Syria and could potentially perpetrate attacks in their home countries -- should not be overestimated, Nagata said.

The IS group has released videos apparently showing children executing prisoners in order to "create a propaganda-driven impression that all the children of ISIS fighters will take up the black flag, that they are ready now to commit acts of violence even if they are only 11 or 12," Nagata said.

Although "there may be some truth" in that perception, he said, "it is probably not as strong or widespread as what the Islamic State group wants us to believe."

The IS group has lost much of the territory it once held during a more than two-and-a-half-year military campaign by a US-led international coalition.

Coalition-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling to recapture the northern city of Mosul from the jihadists.

US-backed fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces are also mounting an offensive to retake the Syrian city of Raqa, the IS group's last major stronghold in that country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp